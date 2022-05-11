 Rayachoti college removed as exam centre

Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, has derecognised H.M. Degree College in Rayachoti town as a test centre, where the undergraduate examinations are currently on, in view of the alleged irregularities observed in the institute.

It was found that a student was recently caught with slips at the college and was asked to leave the premises. However, the student’s relatives allegedly manhandled the invigilator and the student was made to write the exam again.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Vice-Chancellor M. Surya Kalavathi directed the university officials to file a police complaint for trespass by outsiders when the examination was on, and also ordered that the college be denotified as an exam centre.

Students scheduled to write the exams from May 12 to 14 will have to write the exams at the Government Degree College.