Raw deal to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Andhra Pradesh, allege JAC leaders

December 18, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

‘Dalit-Girijana Declaration’ demands resumption of schemes meant for SCs and STs, filling of backlog posts, and provision of reservation in contract and outsourcing posts

Rajulapudi Srinivas

AP Dalit Girijana JAC leaders at a State-level meeting in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Leaders of the Dalit Girijana JAC on Sunday accused the State and Central governments of meting out a raw deal to their communities in terms of implementation of welfare schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Education and employment opportunities eluded the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the State, the leaders alleged at a State-level meeting here on Sunday.

The JAC leaders released the ‘Dalit-Girijana Declaration’ demanding, among other things, resumption of the schemes meant for the SCs and STs, filling up of backlog posts in all the government departments, and provision of reservation in contract and outsourcing posts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alleging that the governments were trying to “tamper with the Constitution” and deny the SCs and STs their rights, the leaders demanded that the 1/70 Act in Agency areas be implemented to protect the rights of the SCs and STs.

JAC State chairman T. Gopala Rao, who is a retired IAS officer, appealed to the government to abolish Section 41 of the CrPC, and initiate measures to strengthen the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The leaders wanted the government to take steps to prevent conversion of other castes into SCs and STs, and prepare plans to strengthen the Mala, Madiga and Relli corporations. They also demanded that one acre of land be allocated to the landless SCs and STs and house sites provided to them in the urban areas.

Retired IRTS officer Panabaka Krishnaiah sought effective implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Alleging that there was no protection for Dalits and Girijans in the State, Mr. Krishnaiah demanded that the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act be invoked against those who sexual abused and harassed people from these communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US