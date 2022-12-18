Raw deal to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Andhra Pradesh, allege JAC leaders

December 18, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Dalit Girijana JAC on Sunday accused the State and Central governments of meting out a raw deal to their communities in terms of implementation of welfare schemes.

Education and employment opportunities eluded the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the State, the leaders alleged at a State-level meeting here on Sunday.

The JAC leaders released the ‘Dalit-Girijana Declaration’ demanding, among other things, resumption of the schemes meant for the SCs and STs, filling up of backlog posts in all the government departments, and provision of reservation in contract and outsourcing posts.

Alleging that the governments were trying to “tamper with the Constitution” and deny the SCs and STs their rights, the leaders demanded that the 1/70 Act in Agency areas be implemented to protect the rights of the SCs and STs.

JAC State chairman T. Gopala Rao, who is a retired IAS officer, appealed to the government to abolish Section 41 of the CrPC, and initiate measures to strengthen the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The leaders wanted the government to take steps to prevent conversion of other castes into SCs and STs, and prepare plans to strengthen the Mala, Madiga and Relli corporations. They also demanded that one acre of land be allocated to the landless SCs and STs and house sites provided to them in the urban areas.

Retired IRTS officer Panabaka Krishnaiah sought effective implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Alleging that there was no protection for Dalits and Girijans in the State, Mr. Krishnaiah demanded that the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act be invoked against those who sexual abused and harassed people from these communities.