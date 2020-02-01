Andhra Pradesh

Raw deal to N. Andhra, says FDNA

more-in

The Union Budget estimates for 2020-21 meted a raw deal to Andhra Pradesh and North Andhra as there was no mention of Special Category Status, special package for backward North Andhra, and Waltair Railway Division, Forum for Development of North Andhra general secretary A. Aja Sarma said.

The education institutions sanctioned for the North Andhra, including the IIM, had no buildings of their own and the work did not start on the Girijan University, he said in a statement here.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 10:47:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/raw-deal-to-n-andhra-says-fdna/article30715760.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY