Raw deal to N. Andhra, says FDNA

The Union Budget estimates for 2020-21 meted a raw deal to Andhra Pradesh and North Andhra as there was no mention of Special Category Status, special package for backward North Andhra, and Waltair Railway Division, Forum for Development of North Andhra general secretary A. Aja Sarma said.
The education institutions sanctioned for the North Andhra, including the IIM, had no buildings of their own and the work did not start on the Girijan University, he said in a statement here.
