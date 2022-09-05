Ravulapalem financier escapes murder attempt with pistol, explosives in Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons have reportedly attempted to murder a financier by opening fire with a pistol late night on Sunday in Ravulapalem town in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy told The Hindu on Monday; “Around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday, two persons gained entry into the house of a financier, Gudimetla Adithya Reddy. The duo immediately opened one round of fire with a pistol on Mr. Adithya, who had escaped the target with minor injuries”.

“The two persons have reportedly left a bag which contained some explosive materials and a magazine of the pistol at the scene of offence. The investigation is on to ascertain the materials found in the bag”, added SP Mr. Sudheer Kumar Reddy. The police recovered the video footage from the CCTV camera surveillance installed in the victim’s house.

The victim has admitted that he has a few enemies reportedly associated with financial affairs. “We have registered a case. The victim is out of danger as he managed to escape from the target. The investigation is on”, said SP Mr. Sudheer Kumar Reddy.