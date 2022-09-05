Ravulapalem financier escapes murder attempt with pistol, explosives in Andhra Pradesh

The duo had reportedly left a bag which contained some explosive materials and a magazine of the pistol at the scene of offence in Andhra Pradesh

T. Appala Naidu RAVULAPALEM
September 05, 2022 11:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons have reportedly attempted to murder a financier by opening fire with a pistol late night on Sunday in Ravulapalem town in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy told The Hindu on Monday; “Around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday, two persons gained entry into the house of a financier, Gudimetla Adithya Reddy. The duo immediately opened one round of fire with a pistol on Mr. Adithya, who had escaped the target with minor injuries”.

“The two persons have reportedly left a bag which contained some explosive materials and a magazine of the pistol at the scene of offence. The investigation is on to ascertain the materials found in the bag”, added SP Mr. Sudheer Kumar Reddy. The police recovered the video footage from the CCTV camera surveillance installed in the victim’s house. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim has admitted that he has a few enemies reportedly associated with financial affairs. “We have registered a case. The victim is out of danger as he managed to escape from the target. The investigation is on”, said SP Mr. Sudheer Kumar Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app