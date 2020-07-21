Ravindra Babu, Jakiya Khanam to get MLC berths in Governor’s quota

In another step towards empowerment of the SCs and minorities, the State government has decided to give two MLC berths in the Governor’s quota to former MP Pandula Ravindra Babu from East Godavari district and Mayana Jakiya Khanam from Kadapa.

According to a press release issued on Monday , the selection of Mr. Ravindra Babu and Ms. Khanam for the membership of Legislative Council is in tune with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment to uplifting the SCs and minorities, which began with the appointment of two MLAs from those communities as Deputy Chief Ministers.

“This move is meant to give equal political representation to all communities. Besides, a plethora of welfare schemes have been introduced for them,” the statement said.