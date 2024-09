S. Ravindra Babu took charge as the Commissioner of Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Thursday. Soon after taking charge, he visited the Old City, NR Peta, and Sankal Bagh area and inspected the sanitary conditions and other development works. Later, the Commissioner called on KMC Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah. He also visited the KMC Council Hall, where counselling for Ward secretariat staff was held.

Related Topics Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool