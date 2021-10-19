Ravi Nath Tilhari sworn in as A.P. High Court judge

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari was sworn in as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Monday.

Justice Tilhari was a judge of Allahabad High Court prior to his present posting. A.P. High Court Registrar General B.S. Bhanumathi read out Justice Tilhari’s appointment notification issued on October 5, before the Chief Justice administered him the oath of office.

High Court judges A.V. Sesha Sai, U. Durga Prasad Rao, M. Ganga Rao, M. Satyanarayana Murthy, R. Raghunandan Rao, B. Krishna Mohan, M. Venkataramana and K. Suresh Reddy, Advocate General S. Sriram, Andhra Pradesh Bar Council Chairman Ganta Rama Rao, A.P. High Court Advocates’ Association president K. Janakirami Reddy and others were present on the occasion.