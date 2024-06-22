GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ravi Kumar takes charge as Energy Minister, sanctions 40,336 farm pump connections

Government is keen on providing highly reliable power supply to all categories of consumers, he says

Published - June 22, 2024 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar being greeted by Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand and other officials after he took charge at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Saturday.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar being greeted by Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand and other officials after he took charge at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gottipati Ravi Kumar (MLA, Addanki) took charge as the Minister for Energy at the Secretariat in Amaravati on June 22 (Saturday). Soon after, he signed files related to the sanction of new electricity connections for 40,336 agricultural pumps, and the constitution of a committee to look into compliance with the Central government’s instruction to list out all government buildings/complexes under the State government for making a baseline assessment of their total potential rooftop solar capacity based on the availability of appropriate rooftop spaces. 

The Minister also cleared the constitution of a State-Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary and have the Special Chief Secretary (Energy) as the member convenor and the Principal Secretaries of key departments as members, and District-level Committees (DLC) headed by the district Collectors.

Addressing media persons, Mr. Ravi Kumar said he was thankful to the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the opportunity given by him to serve as the Minister for Energy, and that he would study the power sector in detail to resolve various issues. He stated that the government was keen on providing highly reliable power supply to all categories of consumers, and he would take necessary steps to achieve the sectoral targets. 

Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad and Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, CMDs of DISCOMs I. Prudhvi Tej and K. Santosha Rao, Joint Secretary (Energy) B.A.V.P. Kumara Reddy, AP Solar Power Corporation Limited MD M. Kamalakar Babu and others greeted the Minister.

