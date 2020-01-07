Ravela files defamationsuit against Buggana

BJP leader Ravela Kishore Babu filed a defamation suit against Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy claiming ₹10 crore in damages for making the allegation that he had purchased 40.85 acres land in Amaravati.

Mr. Kishore Babu said that the Minister repeatedly accused him of buying land in the Capital region thereby created the impression that he was one of those involved in insider trading.

It was a baseless charge, he said and claimed that if there was no response, he would lodge a complaint under the SC/ ST Atrocities Act.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Mr. Kishore Babu said he was staying in a rented house and was struggling to make ends meet in spite of being a Minister for four years (in the TDP government).

By alleging that he bought land, Mr. Kishore Babu said the Minister had tarnished his reputation, for which he (Mr. Rajendranath Reddy) should tender an unconditional apology or pay damages.

‘Ill-advised move’

Mr. Kishore Babu said the proposed shifting of the Capital was a conspiracy and it would jeopardise development and also flare up regional passions.

The government should give up its idea and not be under the wrong belief that it (the capital shift) was decentralisation of development.