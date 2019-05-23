Rave party case: famous DJ arrested for peddling drugs

The City Task Force (CTF) on Tuesday arrested Vivek Behera (46), popularly known as DJ Bobsy, for allegedly peddling drugs in the city.

Along with Bobsy, the CTF also arrested a youth named Himalaya Varma (25) of VUDA Colony in PM Palem.

The arrests form part of the CTF’s investigation into a rave party that was organised at Rushikonda beach on April 13.

Police suspect that the duo was present at the rave party, and had peddled drugs that they had procured from their contacts in Goa and Bengaluru.

The CTF have now arrested a total of six persons in connection with the rave party case, including the alleged kingpin identified as Sonu.

Police said several exotic drugs such as LSD, MDMA (commonly known as Ecstasy), and cocaine were peddled at the rave party.

The task force police personnel also added that there are a few more drug peddlers and addicts suspectely involved in the case, against whom a strict surveillance has been maintained.

Fall from grace

DJ Bobsy, against whom police will now open a history sheet, has been a renowned name on the city’s music and nightlife scene.

He worked as a DJ for several high-profile clubs in the city, and also runs his own school called Bobsy School of Deejaying.