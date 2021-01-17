Rationalists call for following ‘Nehruvian secularism’

‘Heads of government should keep away from religious events’

The A.P. Rationalists’ Association State conference began here on Saturday with the secularists calling for following the ‘Nehruvian secularism’ for the multi-religious, multi-ethnic nation to flourish.

Former Assembly Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad set the ball rolling by exhorting the Union and State governments to uphold the secular Constitution and develop scientific temper.

Chairing the conference, APRA State president N. Venkata Subbaiah recalled that the country’s first Prime Minister did not perform any puja when dedicating the Nagarjunasagar project to the nation.

“It is unfortunate that the present set of rulers have been in the forefront in taking part in religious events, which they should keep away from as heads of governments,” he said.

“Secularism is followed more in breach than in observance by those who took oath to uphold the Constitution,” he opined while objecting to payment of salaries to priests from the State exchequer.

Conference reception committee honorary president N. Venkateswarlu, popularly known as ‘Andhra’s E.V.R. Periyar’ in the rationalists’ circle, decried the performance of ‘Gopuja’ by those in power and projecting everything associated with the cow as sacred.

‘Promote spirit of enquiry’

Those occupying constitutional posts had a responsibility to promote the much-needed spirit of enquiry among the youth to forge ahead in every walk of life, said noted rationalist from Vijayawada P. Suresh Kumar while speaking on the ‘Constitution provisions enshrined to promote secular India’.

While another rationalist Biram Sundar Rao traced the history of rationalism, noted medical practitioner V. Brahma Reddy outlined the way COVID-19 was won when only “temples of medicine” were open.

N. Raghunanthan Kumar of the Planetary Society of India exposed the socio-cultural taboos relating to celestial events prevailing in society, which was still steeped in superstition despite the advances made in the field of science and technology.