Ration shops to have three more counters

Joint Collector L. Siva Shankar has asked officials to set up three additional counters at ration shops in the district to supply essentials during the second phase of ration supply, which is scheduled to begin from April 15.

Mr. Siva Shankar also asked officials to take steps to complete the ration distribution programme within three days.

The Joint Collector said that there are 1,650 ration shops, including 487 in urban limits, through which around 12.45 lakh ration card holders receive essentials. He asked the Zonal Commissioners to ensure that every dealer has four counters at his/her ration shop and that in-charges were allotted duties to oversee free flow of ration supply at all counters.

Containment zones

The Joint Collector added that there are seven containment zones in the city. Civil services department officials must see to it that in the 34 wards that fall within these containment zones, ration is delivered at the beneficiaries’ doorstep, he said.