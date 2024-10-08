Ration shop dealers strongly oppose move to set up more ration shops in A.P.

Andhra Pradesh Ration Shop Dealers Association’s State honorary president Bugata Venkateswara Rao, Vizianagaram District honorary president and Nellimarla Municipal Chairperson Samudrapu Ramarao on Tuesday strongly opposed GO. No. 10 issued by the government for establishment of more ration shops in the State.

Currently, each dealer serves 800 and above cardholders in their jurisdiction. However, the government says existing dealers would be limited to serve only 400 cardholders and new shops will be established to serve others. The dealers held a meeting and staged the protest against the decision.

“Currently, each dealer gets around ₹15,000 from commission but it will be reduced to ₹7500 which is not sufficient to pay rents, electricity bills and charges of labourers, leave alone our livelihood,” said Mr.Venkateswara Rao. Association leaders Killa Appala Jagadeeswara Gupta, Attada Apparao, Alajangi Sekhara Rao, R.Janardhana Rao, P.Apparao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.