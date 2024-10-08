ADVERTISEMENT

Ration shop dealers strongly oppose move to set up more ration shops in A.P.

Published - October 08, 2024 05:18 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau,K Srinivasa Rao

A.P. Ration shop dealers staging protest in Vizianagaram on Tuesday (October 8). | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Andhra Pradesh Ration Shop Dealers Association’s State honorary president Bugata Venkateswara Rao, Vizianagaram District honorary president and Nellimarla Municipal Chairperson Samudrapu Ramarao on Tuesday strongly opposed GO. No. 10 issued by the government for establishment of more ration shops in the State.

Currently, each dealer serves 800 and above cardholders in their jurisdiction. However, the government says existing dealers would be limited to serve only 400 cardholders and new shops will be established to serve others. The dealers held a meeting and staged the protest against the decision.

“Currently, each dealer gets around ₹15,000 from commission but it will be reduced to ₹7500 which is not sufficient to pay rents, electricity bills and charges of labourers, leave alone our livelihood,” said Mr.Venkateswara Rao. Association leaders Killa Appala Jagadeeswara Gupta, Attada Apparao, Alajangi Sekhara Rao, R.Janardhana Rao, P.Apparao and others were present.

