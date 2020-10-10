Andhra Pradesh

Ration kits distributed to football coaches

Due to the pandemic, the football coaching centres under the aegis of District Football Associations are closed and some of the coaches are facing problems. The Association of Indian Football Coaches with the support of Andhra Pradesh Football Association distributed ration kits to some of the coaches from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari and West Godavari, here on Friday at the office of Andhra Pradesh Football Association.

Each kit contained essential items like rice, flour, dal, oil, atta, chilli powder, turmeric powder and sanitiser and other things.

The kits were distributed by president of AP Football Association Kosaraju Gopala Krishna.

