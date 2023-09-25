HamberMenu
Rathotsavam at Tirumala a grand affair

Elaborate arrangements by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ensured that the festival went off without incident

September 25, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Thousands of devotees taking part in the Rathotsavam (car festival) observed on the penultimate day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara, at Tirumala on Sunday.

The temple town reverberated with chants of ‘Govinda, Govinda!’ as thousands of devotees took part in the ‘Rathotsavam’ (car festival) observed here on the penultimate day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara on Monday.

The utsava deities of Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts were mounted atop the huge wooden chariot in the auspicious Karkataka lagnam between 3 a.m. and 3.30 a.m. followed by a series of rituals in connection with the Ratharohanam festival.

The Rathotsavam commenced exactly at 6.55 a.m. Thousands of devotees who had congregated on either side of the Mada streets threw salt and pepper and chanted Govinda Govinda as the giant-sized chariot went past.

Elaborate arrangements put in place by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ensured that the festival passed off without incident.

Scores of devotees enthusiastically took part in the pulling of the chariot till the Ratha Mandapam.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy distributed traditional clothes to the temple priests, Vahanam bearers, Potu, melam and Veda parayanamdars in recognition of their services during the festival.

