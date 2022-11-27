‘Rathotsavam’ at Tiruchanur turns a feast for eyes

November 27, 2022 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

Devotees drag the huge wooden chariot carrying the deity of Goddess Padmavati during ‘Rathotsavam’ performed on the penultimate day of the ongoing Kartheeka Brahmotsavams. at Tiruchanur temple in Tirupati on November 27, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

The grand procession of the gigantic wooden chariot around Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur in Tirupati on November 27 turned out to be a feast for devotees’ eyes who gathered around the shrine.

Devotees held the mammoth rope tied to the chariot and eagerly dragged it around the shrine, amid chanting of ‘Govinda Govinda’. With all elegance and dazzle, the deity of Goddess Padmavati was seated in the chariot and taken in a procession, amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and playing of ‘mangala vadyams’ (musical notes) by the artistes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streets encircling the temple were jam-packed with devotees. Chandragiri MLA and TTD board member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and Deputy Executive Officer Lokanatham were present.

In the evening, the deity was carried in a procession atop ‘Aswa Vahanam’, a celestial carrier resembling a horse, where the deity was dressed up as a warrior.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US