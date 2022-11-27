  1. EPaper
‘Rathotsavam’ at Tiruchanur turns a feast for eyes

November 27, 2022 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan
Devotees drag the huge wooden chariot carrying the deity of Goddess Padmavati during ‘Rathotsavam’ performed on the penultimate day of the ongoing Kartheeka Brahmotsavams. at Tiruchanur temple in Tirupati on November 27, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

The grand procession of the gigantic wooden chariot around Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur in Tirupati on November 27 turned out to be a feast for devotees’ eyes who gathered around the shrine.

Devotees held the mammoth rope tied to the chariot and eagerly dragged it around the shrine, amid chanting of ‘Govinda Govinda’. With all elegance and dazzle, the deity of Goddess Padmavati was seated in the chariot and taken in a procession, amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and playing of ‘mangala vadyams’ (musical notes) by the artistes.

The streets encircling the temple were jam-packed with devotees. Chandragiri MLA and TTD board member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and Deputy Executive Officer Lokanatham were present.

In the evening, the deity was carried in a procession atop ‘Aswa Vahanam’, a celestial carrier resembling a horse, where the deity was dressed up as a warrior.

