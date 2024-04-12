ADVERTISEMENT

Rathotsavam at Sri Kodandarama temple a big draw

April 12, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Hundreds of devotees vie to pull the mammoth wooden chariot around the temple precincts

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Devotees pulling the chariot carrying the processional deity around Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

‘Rathotsavam’ (chariot festival) was celebrated on Friday, the penultimate day of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavam, at the TTD’s Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple amid traditional fanfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the auspicious hours between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., hundreds of devotees vied to pull the mammoth wooden chariot around the temple precincts by holding the thick rope tied to it.

The organisers chanted ‘Govinda Govinda’ to encourage the devout, who gathered strength to pull the chariot to its originating point at the scheduled time. The deities of ‘Seetha Lakshmana Sametha Kodandarama’ wore a resplendent look by adorning special jewels for the occasion.

‘Tirumanjanam’ and ‘Asthanam’ were conducted in the afternoon, followed by ‘Aswa Vahana Seva’ performed in the evening, when the deity of Rama, dressed up like a warrior, was carried on a celestial carrier resembling a horse.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swami and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Deputy Executive Officers C. Govindarajan and Naga Ratna took part in the procession.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US