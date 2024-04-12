Rathotsavam at Sri Kodandarama temple a big draw

April 12, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUPATI

‘Rathotsavam’ (chariot festival) was celebrated on Friday, the penultimate day of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavam, at the TTD’s Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple amid traditional fanfare.

During the auspicious hours between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., hundreds of devotees vied to pull the mammoth wooden chariot around the temple precincts by holding the thick rope tied to it.

The organisers chanted ‘Govinda Govinda’ to encourage the devout, who gathered strength to pull the chariot to its originating point at the scheduled time. The deities of ‘Seetha Lakshmana Sametha Kodandarama’ wore a resplendent look by adorning special jewels for the occasion.

‘Tirumanjanam’ and ‘Asthanam’ were conducted in the afternoon, followed by ‘Aswa Vahana Seva’ performed in the evening, when the deity of Rama, dressed up like a warrior, was carried on a celestial carrier resembling a horse.

Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swami and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Deputy Executive Officers C. Govindarajan and Naga Ratna took part in the procession.