Rathotsavam a colourful affair in Vijayawada

February 19, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Religious fervour marked the traditional Rathotsavam (chariot festival) celebrated after Maha Sivaratri here on Sunday. Thousands of devotees tugged the chariot that carried the processional deities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy, Sri Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy and Vasanta Mallikarjuna Swamy.

The Canal Road in the city remained jampacked as scores of devotees flocked to witness the annual Rathotsavam, the celestial chariot procession of Sri Malleswara Swamy and his consort Goddess Kanaka Durga.

The festivities were organised by Sri Kanyakaparameswari Annasatram Committee. Devotees picked up the massive ropes of the chariot and pulled it up to the Vinayaka temple amid loud chants of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’.

Mythological scenes enacted by artistes caught the attention of the crowds that came from all parts of the district. Cultural troupes performed traditional kolatam, puli veshalu and lambada dances; music bands also enthralled the huge crowd that turned up for the event. Tight security arrangements were made to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities.

Vijayawada (West) MLA and former Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, along with Satram committee president Batchu Venkata Prasad, secretary Bayyana Rajesh and others kick-started the procession by breaking the coconuts.

The procession moved at a snail’s pace with the women waiting on the roadside with their offerings to have a close glimpse of the processional deities. Priests on the occasion chanted Vedic hymns and performed various rituals.