ADVERTISEMENT

Ratha Sapthami festival to begin on February 16

January 30, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the annual ‘Ratha Sapthami’ festival to be held on February 16. As part of the festival, the processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy will be brought out in seven differentvahanams (carriages) in a single day. 

The festival will begin with the procession of surya prabha vahanam between 5.30 am to 8.00 am, followed by Chinna sesha between 9.00 am to 10.00 am, Garuda between 11.00 am to 12.00 noon, Hanumantha between 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm, Chakrasnanam between 2.00 pm to 3.00pm, Kalpavriksha between 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm, Sarva bhoopala between 6.00 pm to 7.00 pm and conclude with Chandraprabha vahanam between 8.00 pm to 9.00 pm. 

In light of the festival, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled all kinds of arjitha sevas performed inside the temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US