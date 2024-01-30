GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ratha Sapthami festival to begin on February 16

January 30, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the annual ‘Ratha Sapthami’ festival to be held on February 16. As part of the festival, the processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy will be brought out in seven differentvahanams (carriages) in a single day. 

The festival will begin with the procession of surya prabha vahanam between 5.30 am to 8.00 am, followed by Chinna sesha between 9.00 am to 10.00 am, Garuda between 11.00 am to 12.00 noon, Hanumantha between 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm, Chakrasnanam between 2.00 pm to 3.00pm, Kalpavriksha between 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm, Sarva bhoopala between 6.00 pm to 7.00 pm and conclude with Chandraprabha vahanam between 8.00 pm to 9.00 pm. 

In light of the festival, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled all kinds of arjitha sevas performed inside the temple.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.