Ratha Sapthami festival to begin on February 16

January 30, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the annual ‘Ratha Sapthami’ festival to be held on February 16. As part of the festival, the processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy will be brought out in seven differentvahanams (carriages) in a single day.

The festival will begin with the procession of surya prabha vahanam between 5.30 am to 8.00 am, followed by Chinna sesha between 9.00 am to 10.00 am, Garuda between 11.00 am to 12.00 noon, Hanumantha between 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm, Chakrasnanam between 2.00 pm to 3.00pm, Kalpavriksha between 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm, Sarva bhoopala between 6.00 pm to 7.00 pm and conclude with Chandraprabha vahanam between 8.00 pm to 9.00 pm.

In light of the festival, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled all kinds of arjitha sevas performed inside the temple.