Ratha Saptami: Collector reviews arrangements

Over 2.6 lakh devotees are expected to have darshan of Sri Suryanarayana Swamy at Arasavilli Sun God temple of Srikakulam district on February 1 on the occasion of Ratha Saptami.
Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and senior officials visited the temple and reviewed the arrangements. Temple chief priest Ippili Sankar Sarma explained the officials about the bitter experiences in the past and urged them to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees.
Free darshan will be allowed from queue line to be formed from Indra Pushkarani route. Tickets costing ₹100 and ₹500 will be issued at counters for the devotees who want to have a quick darshan.
Mr. Nivas said that the sale of tickets would begin on January 31 night itself since many devotees would have darshan from 12.30 a.m. onwards.
