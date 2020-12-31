Rate of accidents in Guntur down, but fatalities remain high

Lockdown keeps road accidents under check

As the year of the pandemic comes to an end, there is some cheer as 2020 has seen lesser accidents in Guntur district. In Guntur Urban limits, 545 road accidents took place till the end of November, when compared with 866 accidents in 2017, 857 accidents in 2018 and 803 accidents in 2019.

In Guntur Rural limits, 470 road accidents took place, when compared with 517 in 2019 and 548 in 2018. But the fatality rate remained higher, as in 2020, there were 586 deaths when compared with 768 in 2019 and 738 in 2018.

During a review meeting on road safety, Deputy Transport Commissioner E. Meera Prasad said the department had been conducting road safety drills and increased the checks on vehicles. But with vehicles remaining off the roads for most period of the year, there were fewer road accidents.

The effect of lockdown on the road accidents was evident, as there were just 60 road accidents in April, 86 in May, 130 in June, when there were 186 during April 2019, 208 road accidents in May 2019 and 205 accidents in June. During the year 2020, 653 deaths were reported when in comparison, 834 deaths were reported in 2019, among the highest in the State.

Road safety, still remained a vital issue with two national highways passing through the district. The four laning of Perecharla-Pidiguralla remains a promise with no effort being made for land acquisition and laying of the road. The Guntur-Bapatla-Chirala road also is in need of repair as the road is either too narrow or damaged in many areas. Narakoduru-Tenali road is also too narrow and the many turns make it dangerous to drive.