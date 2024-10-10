Ratan Tata death | India has lost a business titan and a great humanitarian, says AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

Expressing condolence on the death of Ratan Tata, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday (October 10, 2024) said in his message on ‘ X` that few men have left such an enduring imprint on this world with their vision and integrity as Tata, the legendary former chairman of the Tata Group.

He stated that India lost not just a business titan but a true humanitarian whose legacy goes beyond the industrial landscape to live in every heart he touched.

“As I mourn his passing today, I also reflect on his remarkable contributions to industry, philanthropy, and nation-building that will forever inspire generations. A life well-lived. An iconic legacy to cherish. Rest in peace, my friend. You’ll be missed”, Mr. Naidu said.

Former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of Ratan Tata, acknowledging him as a visionary leader and a true icon of the Indian industry.

He emphasised Tata’s unwavering commitment to integrity, innovation, and philanthropy and noted how his contributions touched countless lives. He stated that Tata’s legacy would continue to inspire generations to come.

