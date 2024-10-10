ADVERTISEMENT

Ratan Tata death | India has lost a business titan and a great humanitarian, says AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

Updated - October 10, 2024 10:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the demise of Ratan Tata, acknowledging him as a visionary leader and a true icon of the Indian industry. 

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A file photo of industrialist Ratan Tata with Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Expressing condolence on the death of Ratan Tata, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday (October 10, 2024) said in his message on ‘ X` that few men have left such an enduring imprint on this world with their vision and integrity as Tata, the legendary former chairman of the Tata Group. 

He stated that India lost not just a business titan but a true humanitarian whose legacy goes beyond the industrial landscape to live in every heart he touched. 

“As I mourn his passing today, I also reflect on his remarkable contributions to industry, philanthropy, and nation-building that will forever inspire generations. A life well-lived. An iconic legacy to cherish. Rest in peace, my friend. You’ll be missed”, Mr. Naidu said. 

