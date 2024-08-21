ADVERTISEMENT

Rat menace contributes to 10 percent loss of paddy crop in East Godavari, says Collector 

Published - August 21, 2024 07:58 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi claimed on Wednesday that the rat menace leads to nearly ten percent of crop damage, beginning from an early stage of paddy cultivation. In a review meeting with the agriculture officials here, Ms. Prasanthi announced that a special drive to eliminate rats from paddy fields would be launched on August 25. 

Rodenticide will be supplied to the farmers for free to eliminate rats in the paddy fields. The rodenticide will kill the rats when mixed with broken rice and oil. The Agriculture Department has targeted to cover 1.8 lakh acres of area under paddy in the kharif season in the East Godavari district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US