Rat menace contributes to 10 percent loss of paddy crop in East Godavari, says Collector 

Published - August 21, 2024 07:58 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi claimed on Wednesday that the rat menace leads to nearly ten percent of crop damage, beginning from an early stage of paddy cultivation. In a review meeting with the agriculture officials here, Ms. Prasanthi announced that a special drive to eliminate rats from paddy fields would be launched on August 25. 

Rodenticide will be supplied to the farmers for free to eliminate rats in the paddy fields. The rodenticide will kill the rats when mixed with broken rice and oil. The Agriculture Department has targeted to cover 1.8 lakh acres of area under paddy in the kharif season in the East Godavari district.

