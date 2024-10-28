GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RASS donates ₹50 lakh to CMRF

Published - October 28, 2024 08:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) general secretary S. Venkataratnam presenting a cheque for ₹50 lakh to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, at Amaravati on Monday.

Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS), a Tirupati-based non governmental organisation (NGO), contributed ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to be used for the flood relief and rehabilitation activities in Vijayawada, at Amaravati on Monday.

A cheque drawn on CMRF was personally handed over to the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu by RASS general secretary S. Venkataratnam, joint secretary M. Mamatha AMS Superintendent V. Nagaraju. The amount was a total sum of individual contributions made by members of women self help groups (SHGs), farmers, Anganwadi workers and helpers of Tirupati ICDS project. Mr. Venkataratnam thanked the individual contributors.

Mr. Naidu also hailed RASS for supplementing the efforts of the government in overcoming the aftermath of the calamity that rocked Vijayawada.

EOM

