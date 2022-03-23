Andhra Pradesh: Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav to be held on March 26, 27

Around 20 stalls will showcase cultural and culinary diversity of the Godavari region

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will inaugurate the two-day Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav at the Government Arts College here on March 26. The South Zone Cultural Centre, Tanjavur, under the Ministry of Culture, is conducting the Mahotsav that celebrates the cultural diversity of India.

East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran told The Hindu that around 30 stalls representing the Godavari region would be set up at the festival.

“At least 15-20 stalls will display the culinary diversity of the Godavari region. A few stalls will be allocated for tribal handicrafts and cuisines including the famous bamboo chicken,” Mr. Hari Kiran said.

A total of 70 stalls showcasing various cuisines, arts, crafts, traditional and folk arts, and performances would be set up at the Mahotsav, in which over a thousand artisans from across the country are expected to showcase their skills.

The Rajamahendravaram city police and Revenue authorities are preparing the ground for the cultural event.