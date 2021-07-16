RAS wants contract system for water supply abolished

Samithi writes to Chief Minister

The Rayalaseema Abhivrudhi Samithi has written a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking his intervention in the resolution pertaining to water supply to more than 1,600 villages.

The Samithi expressed its dismay at the lack of any budgetary provisions for the schemes pertaining to supply of water through pipelines in the State and demanded such provisions be made so that people did not suffer due to lack of drinking water.

Releasing the letter at a media conference on Thursday, Samithi convener G. Obulu, who is also the honourary president of the Neelakantapuram Sriramireddy Water Supply Scheme Workers’ Union, said that the State government, which was in deep financial crisis, could save money by abolishing the contract system of Operation and Management of several Centralised Piped Water Supply schemes and the Sri Sathya Sai Water Supply Scheme and the Sriramireddy scheme.

Pending salaries

Eve as the L&T is managing some aspects of water supply schemes, it has refused to pay salaries to workers on the ground that the State government was yet to clear a due of ₹41 crore, he pointed out, adding that some contractors had not paid the Provident Fund amounts of the workers for the past 10 months and some others had not paid the salaries for the last to six months.