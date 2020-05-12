Rarely sighted Indian Eagle Owl creates flutter near Chittoor

A rarely sighted Indian Eagle Owl on Tuesday created flutter by reportedly attacking passersby at Diguvamagam village on the Chittoor-Aragonda road, 20 km from here.

According to information, the sub-adult owl, unusually sporting a mane around its head, was seen hopping and flying at low height on the rural road from dawn to noon. The bird flew parallel to passing motorcycles and reportedly tried to hit the rider or the pillion rider with its claws. Seeing the curious crowds that gathering at the area, the owl retreated into the nearby bushes.

Later in the noon, when it re-emerged, some youth tried to catch it thinking that the bird might have been hurt, but in vain. The owl with all its agility glided into the sky and disappeared towards a hillock.

Khadar Basha, a mango trader of nearby Aragonda village, said that he had seen the owl of similar species four years ago on the same road. “Rarely do we see these big-sized owls on trees and cable wires at dawn or dusk. But it is very unusual to see it at noon, that too flying parallel to two-wheelers. Strange, the bird displayed a tendency to stalk passersby,” he said.

A shy bird

A Tirupati-based ornithologist and nature lover, Karthik Sai identified the bird as Indian Eagle Owl, but sporting an inquisitive mane around its head. “It’s a very shy bird. The species are strictly found away from human habitations, feeding on reptiles, lizards and rabbits in hillocks and shrub jungles. These birds nestle among rock cavities and in areas which remain inaccessible to reptiles and other birds of prey, to protect the eggs and younglings,” he said.