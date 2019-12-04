Rare sculptures discovered in Durgi

A rare collection of sculptures of Mahishamardhini, Valli and Subrahmanya, Surya, and Ganesha belonging to the Vishnukundin and Vengi Chalukyan period (5th-7th centuries AD) and Buddhist limestone pillars, have been discovered at Madugula village in Durgi mandal.

Archaeologist and CEO of Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA), E. Siva Nagi Reddy, said that the Buddhist pillars could belong to the Satavahana period (1st century AD) which bear a lot of historical and archaeological value.

“A number of early medieval sculptures between 5th-7 th century AD which represent the religious ideology and art styles of the early medieval period in Andhradesa are lying in utter neglect,” Mr. Nagi Reddy said.

During his tour to Palnadu area as part of the heritage awareness programme ‘Preserve Heritage for Posterity’ launched by CCVA, Mr. Nagi Reddy suggested to the State Government to protect and preserve the sculptures by erecting them properly on individual pedestals with labels mentioning details of the history, dynastic affiliation and art style.