Rare pangolin rescued from smugglers

A rare pangolin (Mannis crassiscaudata) was rescued from suspected smugglers in an undercover operation by the Forest Department.
Two persons, Uyyala Siva Koteswara Rao and Uyyala Siva, accused of poaching one of the most endangered mammal poached for its scaly skin and meat, presumably used as a medicine to treat rare disorders, were arrested.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Forest Force N. Prateep Kumar told mediapersons that the pangolin was allegedly poached by the two accused at Yadlapadu area near Chilakaluripet. Later, the accused posted the video on a social media site, which was noticed by an NGO working in area of animal trafficking and passed on the information to Additional PCCF Gopinatha.
The Forest Department personnel then laid a trap and struck a deal with the alleged smugglers for ₹65 lakh. Two officers from Rajahmundry, Dharma Diskhit and Hanok Samson, began bargaining with the smugglers. The deal was to pay 50% as advance and the remaining after the animal was sold.
As per the deal, the two along with two other accomplices, arrived at a private area and were trapped by the Forest Department personnel. While two suspected smugglers were nabbed, the other two managed to give the slip.
Mr. Prateep Kumar said an investigation was on to find about the illegal trade in this area, and added that more arrests would be made in future.
