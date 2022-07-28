 Rare manuscripts on display at archives expo at Tirupati  

Event being held to commemorate 75 years of Independence

Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, 28/07/2022: Students interestingly watch the manuscripts on displayed at the Archives Exhibition in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rare manuscripts and other ancient articles considered a treasure trove are on display at the ‘Archives Exhibition’ organised by the Regional Office of the State Archives here on Thursday.

The expo, being held at SVU Campus School to commemorate the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the 75 th year of Indian independence, proved to be an opportunity to get a glimpse of the country’s glorious past.

Tirupati Airport Director M. Raj Kishore and Sri Venkateswara University Registrar O. Md. Hussain participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Archives Director V. Rangaraj said that the event was an attempt to recall the State’s glory and present it in pristine form for the present generation. “The series of events conducted to commemorate India’s 75 years of independence started on March 12 and our endeavour is to showcase the State’s glorious past,” he said.

Students gathered around the galleries on ancient records, manuscripts, palm leaf writings and watched the same in awe.