Rare honour for Ramanarayanam temple

Postal dept. will release post card on Wednesday on temple premises

The Ramanarayanam temple, built in the form of a Shiva Dhanassu, got a rare honour with the Postal Department releasing a post card worth ₹25 on the temple premises on Wednesday on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

A.P. Chief Postmaster General Mutyala Venkateswarulu will release the postal cover, according to Narayanam Charitable Trust member Narayanam Srinivas.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Srinivas said that the temple was constructed by his family to help people understand the great epic of Ramayanam in a simple way. He said youngsters were able to understand the importance of Ramayanam which was explained in the form of pictures on the temple premises. Meanwhile, he urged devotees to visit the temple and participate in the Kalyanam by strictly following COVID-19 protocols as the second wave was spreading rapidly in the Fort City.

Ramateertham authorities also urged devotees to maintain social distancing and wear masks during the performance of Sita-Rama Kalyanam on Wednesday.