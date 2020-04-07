Rare discipline on display in the tribal belt

“We will strictly follow the diktat of our community elders. All men and women are following the social distancing norm at shops, borewells, ration shops and while procuring essentials in our hamlets,” said a tribal woman Sajja Veeramma.

Following the directions of the tribal elders, shanties were closed to avoid gatherings and ration was being distributed at the doorstep of the beneficiaries, the Tribal Welfare Department officials said.

Constant vigil

In the Agency areas in West Godavari, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, tribal people arranged fences to prevent entry of outsiders during the lockdown period. They were guarding the borders round the clock. There are no CCTVs and and not much police patrolling, but lockdown and home isolation were being followed much better than in towns and cities.

“All weekly shandies were closed in Chintoor and neighbouring villages. We will sell vegetables, tamarind, groceries, dry fish, meat, boka kakarakaya (spiny gourd) and other forest produce,”said Ramulu.

Officials of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), Tribal Welfare, Revenue, Civil Supplies, Medical and Health, Grama Volunteers and other employees were distributing ration by making door-to-door visits.

“Some Konda Reddy, Gotti Koya, Santhal and other tribes are staying in hilly and inaccessible areas. We are supplying ration, vegetables, medicines and other essentials at their respective habitations,” an ITDA official said.

Mudivi Rambabu of Moddulagudem in the Agency area went to work in a brick kiln at Nellore. After work was suspended, he came back, but the villagers stopped him at the entry point and insisted that he undergo medical tests first.

“The villagers are following the lockdown strictly and refused to allow Rambabu into Muddulagudem as per the diktat. He was provided shelter in a quarantine home and is undergoing medical tests,” the officer said.

Barricades were seen at all entry points of into the State from Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and other neighbouring States. Locals barricaded the entry points with plastic drums, tree branches and sticks and were helping the police prevent entry of migrant workers.