Rare congenital anomaly corrected in minor girl

A girl born with a rare congenital anomaly was successfully operated upon at KIMS-Saveera Hospital here last week.

With double uterus

The 13-year-old girl was brought to the hospital with severe lower abdominal pain.

Doctors Geetha Rani and Abeeb Raja ran a series of tests and diagnosed that the girl was suffering from Herlyn-Werner-Wunderlich syndrome’, a rare anomaly characterised by a double uterus and cervix with a blind hemi-vagina, and a same side kidney being absent.

The ailment is rare and is reported only among 0.1% to 3.8% of the population in the country.

Quick recovery

In a release issued by the hospital, obstetrician and gynaecologist Swetha M. said, “It is difficult to arrive at an accurate diagnosis because menstruation is often regular in such patients and when they complain about symptoms of cyclic pain in abdomen, they are usually given anti-inflammatory drugs and oral contraceptive pills to reduce the pain, thus causing a delay in the diagnosis because these drugs reduce or eliminate periods.”

The patient had an uneventful and quick recovery and was discharged from hospital two days after the surgery. She would be able to lead an active life in the years ahead, doctors said.