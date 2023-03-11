ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rare’ carotid artery bypass surgery performed in Guntur

March 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A team of doctors performed a ‘rare’ carotid artery bypass grafting surgery on a 69-year-old woman at Ramesh Hospitals here.

During a press conference on Saturday, the hospital said medical tests showed that over 90% of the left brain artery of the patient, Vasireddy Sujatha of Guntur, was blocked. Usually, in such cases, angioplasty is done in Catalab, but the doctors found that carotid artery bypass grafting surgery was the only option for her.

The surgery was performed by senior cardiologists Dr. Haritha and Dr Rama Rao; senior cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr. Jayaram Pai; chief neurologist Major General (Retd.) Dr. Kumar Velu; and senior anaesthesiologist Dr. Bikas Sahu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief cardiologist of Ramesh Hospitals Dr. Pothineni Ramesh Babu said this was a rare surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US