‘Rare’ carotid artery bypass surgery performed in Guntur

March 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A team of doctors performed a ‘rare’ carotid artery bypass grafting surgery on a 69-year-old woman at Ramesh Hospitals here.

During a press conference on Saturday, the hospital said medical tests showed that over 90% of the left brain artery of the patient, Vasireddy Sujatha of Guntur, was blocked. Usually, in such cases, angioplasty is done in Catalab, but the doctors found that carotid artery bypass grafting surgery was the only option for her.

The surgery was performed by senior cardiologists Dr. Haritha and Dr Rama Rao; senior cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr. Jayaram Pai; chief neurologist Major General (Retd.) Dr. Kumar Velu; and senior anaesthesiologist Dr. Bikas Sahu.

Chief cardiologist of Ramesh Hospitals Dr. Pothineni Ramesh Babu said this was a rare surgery.

