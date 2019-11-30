Rare birds of Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada

Jerdon’s

Courser

The bird known only from history records was considered extinct until it was rediscovered in 1986. Now it is documented only in Andhra Pradesh. It is currently known to exist only at the Sri Lankamalleshwara Wildlife Sanctury. The bird had recently “gone underground again”, but the Forest Department officials still believe it has not gone extinct and are trying to document it with camera traps.

Great Indian Bustard

Rollapadu Wildlife Sanctuary in Kurnool district is the place in Andhra Pradesh to see the Great Indian Bustard. The sanctuary was established to protect this magnificent bird that has been listed as critically endangered by hunting and loss of habitat.These birds are often found associated in the same habitat as the Blackbuck, the state animal of Andhra Pradesh.

Lesser Florican

The Lesser Florican has been given the conservation status of Endangered. Belonging to the Bustard family the place to see it is the Rollapadu Sanctuary. The males of this species are known for its leaping breeding behaviour during the monsoon season.

Spoon-billed Sandpiper

This is a small wader which breeds in north eastern Russia. It created a flutter when it was sighted and “documented” in Kolleru Bird Sanctuary. Bird enumerators have been look out for this bird ever since. The most distinctive feature of this bird is its spatulate bill. This bird too is listed as ‘critically endangered’.