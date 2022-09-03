Rare 12th century Ganesha idol unearthed in A.P.’s Macharla

Temple authorities urged to arrange a legend board inside the temple complex with iconographic and historical details.

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR
September 03, 2022 14:19 IST

A rare sculpture of Ganesha in fighting posture has been found at the Chennakesava Swamy temple at Macharla town in Palnadu district.

E. Siva Nagireddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation, unearthed the rare sculpture during a survey around Macherla town and says that the sculpture bears a significant archaeological significance. 

“This is an unusual Ganesha sculpture carved on the central part of the Rangamandapa pillar. The  panel is delineated with the narrative of Durasadavadha( killing of Durasada, a devil) in which Ganesha kills the devil after a tough fight as mentioned in Ganesha Purana. Unlike the Ganesha images generally seen seated in Lalitasana ,  this Ganesha image holding Parasu (battle axe), Ankusa (goad) in two hands and fighting the devil with another two hands is standing in Alidhasana,” says Dr. Siva Nagireddy.

While stating that it is one of its kind posture, Dr. Siva Nagi Reddy says that two more similar and contemporary sculptures of Ganesha engaged in killing the devil Durasada are found at the 12th century Pachchala Someswara temple,Pangal in Nalgonda district and the Rama temple,Sattenapalli in Palnadu district.

Dr. Reddy appealed to the temple authorities to arrange a legend board inside the temple complex with iconographic and historical details.

