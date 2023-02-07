HamberMenu
Rapist of two tribal girls gets life imprisonment

February 07, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of raping two minor tribal girls near Ravada dam in Kurupam on January 1, 2022 has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Vizianagaram court for the exclusive trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Judge Shaik Sikinder Bhasha pronounced the judgment against the convict, Velagada Rambabu. The court also ordered a compensation of ₹5 lakh for each survivor. Parvatipuram Superintendent of Police V. Vidyasagar Naidu congratulated police personnel and public prosecutor M. Sankara Rao securing the conviction.

