Rapid testing kits bought at competitive price: Health Minister

Dismissing the allegations made by BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on the procurement of COVID rapid testing kits, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Monday said that the government had bought one lakh rapid testing kits from a South Korean company at ₹730 each as per a prior agreement.
The price fixed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was ₹795.
Addressing the media, Mr. Srinivas said that the agreement contained a clause that if the testing kits were sold at a price lower than ₹730, the varied amount should be paid to the Andhra Pradesh government.
Referring to the COVID containment measures, Mr. Srinivas said that a comprehensive family survey had been conducted thrice and enough numbers of personal protection equipment (PPEs) and N-95 masks were available to meet the demand.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.