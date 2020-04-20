Rapid testing kits bought at competitive price: Health Minister

Dismissing the allegations made by BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on the procurement of COVID rapid testing kits, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Monday said that the government had bought one lakh rapid testing kits from a South Korean company at ₹730 each as per a prior agreement.

The price fixed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was ₹795.

Addressing the media, Mr. Srinivas said that the agreement contained a clause that if the testing kits were sold at a price lower than ₹730, the varied amount should be paid to the Andhra Pradesh government.

Referring to the COVID containment measures, Mr. Srinivas said that a comprehensive family survey had been conducted thrice and enough numbers of personal protection equipment (PPEs) and N-95 masks were available to meet the demand.