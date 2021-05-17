Rapid spread in all mandals in Chittoor worries officials

Till first week of May, cases were concentrated in Tirupati and Chittoor municipal corporations

While the COVID situation in some parts of the country seemed to have turned a corner, the daily count in Chittoor district continued to remain alarming forcing the police personnel to tighten the lockdown restrictions.

On Sunday, the number of new cases stood at 2,885, taking the district’s tally to over 1.6 lakh while the toll stood at 1,090.

What’s added to their worries is that the spread, which till the first week of May was concentrated in Tirupati and Chittoor municipal corporations and Madanapalle municipality, has now begun to engulf all 66 mandals of the district rapidly.

Since a week, the western mandals of Kuppam, V. Kota, Baireddipalle, Palamaner, Punganur and Bangarupalem have been registering fresh cases in double-digit.

Nagari and Puttur mandals, whose daily tally was below 20 last week, recorded over 70 cases each on Sunday. Though there was some respite in eastern mandals of Satyavedu, Nagalapuram, Pitchatur, KVB Puram and BN Kandriga early this month, cases are now gradually increasing.

100-bed hospital

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday announced that the government hospital at Punganur would be converted into a 100-bed COVID Hospital on a war-footing.

The Minister said that a truck load of 150 oxygen cylinders is already on the way to Punganur from Gujarat. The facility is expected to be ready for the treatment of critically ill patients by Monday. The number of COVID cases in Punganur Assembly constituency, which the Minister represents, stood close to 300 on Sunday.

Check-posts set up

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that in view of the mounting cases in Chittoor corporation limits and the surrounding areas, nine check-posts had been set up at the important junctions - Reddigunta, Kajur Circle, MSR Circle, Chowdeswarai Temple, RR Garden Kanipakam, Santhapeta, LGB Towers, Karumaramma Temple and Darga Circle.