Rapid progress in probe into Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office fire case, says Revenue Minister

The investigation into the fire incident at the Sub-Collector’s office at Madanapalle, in which crucial land records were gutted, is progressing rapidly, Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media in Tirupati on August 12 (Monday), Mr. Satya Prasad said that YSRCP leader and former Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and his family members were facing allegations related to their involvement in the illegal acquisition of hundreds of acres of land in Tirupati, Chittoor, and Rajampet Lok Sabha constituencies.

“The officials have found hundreds of land-related files at the houses of the supporters of Mr. Ramachandra Reddy,” the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Satya Prasad said that actions would be taken against all those responsible for the Madanapalle fire case.

The Revenue Minister maintained that all the corruption that transpired during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government would be brought to light.

Review meetings were being conducted more diligently than ever before in the Revenue Department, he added.

Important files belonging to 25 categories were gutted in the fire at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office on July 21, 2024. The State government launched a probe.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and CID chief Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, after inspecting the gutted office, said that the fire was “not accidental and that it was caused deliberately”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.