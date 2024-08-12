GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rapid progress in probe into Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office fire case, says Revenue Minister

Actions will be taken against all those responsible for the Madanapalle fire case, says Anagani Satya Prasad

Published - August 12, 2024 08:01 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
A fire services personnel trying to douse the fire that broke out at the Sub-Collector’s office at Madanapalle on July 21, 2024.

A fire services personnel trying to douse the fire that broke out at the Sub-Collector’s office at Madanapalle on July 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: File photo

The investigation into the fire incident at the Sub-Collector’s office at Madanapalle, in which crucial land records were gutted, is progressing rapidly, Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has said.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on August 12 (Monday), Mr. Satya Prasad said that YSRCP leader and former Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and his family members were facing allegations related to their involvement in the illegal acquisition of hundreds of acres of land in Tirupati, Chittoor, and Rajampet Lok Sabha constituencies.

“The officials have found hundreds of land-related files at the houses of the supporters of Mr. Ramachandra Reddy,” the Minister said.

Mr. Satya Prasad said that actions would be taken against all those responsible for the Madanapalle fire case.

The Revenue Minister maintained that all the corruption that transpired during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government would be brought to light.

Review meetings were being conducted more diligently than ever before in the Revenue Department, he added.

Important files belonging to 25 categories were gutted in the fire at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office on July 21, 2024. The State government launched a probe.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and CID chief Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, after inspecting the gutted office, said that the fire was “not accidental and that it was caused deliberately”.

