Rape victim aspires to be police officer

The nine-year-old Dachepalli rape victim, who is undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital here, told Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday that she wanted to become a police officer in future.

‘Do not lose heart’

Mr. Naidu, who was moved after visiting the hospital, assured the parents the best possible treatment for the girl.

“She should never be traumatised by her past,” Mr. Naidu told her parents.

“It’s my responsibility to ensure the child gets best possible education. I have asked the Collector to look for the best school in the town. I will be a guardian till she settles in life,” said Mr. Naidu.

Mr. Naidu, who arrived at 11 a.m., spent close to 45 minutes at the ward interacting with the parents and the doctors.