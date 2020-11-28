Rape survivor undergoes minor surgery, now stable

AP State Women’s Commission Member S. Rajya Lakshmi on Friday said that the five-year-old rape survivor had undergone a minor surgery and added that she was in a stable condition at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada.
The girl was abducted from her house by miscreants and raped in the early hours of Tuesday. She was admitted to hospital on Wednesday.
Accompanied by Integrated Child Development Service Assistant Project Director D. Vijaya Lakshmi, District Child Protection Officer Ch. Venkata Rao, Ms. Rajya Lakshmi has visited the victim and inquired about the medical treatment during her interaction with the doctors.
Police said they are waiting for the girl to return to normalcy in order to register her statement.
