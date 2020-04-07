Rape case registered against pastor

The Inaguduru police on Tuesday registered a case against a pastor for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on Sunday. The victim had lodged a written complaint on Monday night.
Bandar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha told The Hindu, “The victim has complained that Joyal Rachal had raped her in her residence by threatening to release her photographs which were taken with him earlier. A case under the IPC Section 377 has been registered against Joyal and investigation is on.”
Mr. Basha has added that the victim has been sent to the district government hospital for medical examinations on Tuesday.
