Rapaka showers praise on Jagan

The lone MLA of the Jana Sena Party (JSP), Rapaka Varaprasad, on Thursday heaped praise on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and said that he supported the government’s decision on setting up three capitals.

“I have made it clear on several occasion that I will support any decision taken by the government in the larger interests of the State,” Mr. Varaprasad told the media here.

“All coastal and backward districts along the coastline are bound to develop if Visakhapatnam is made the Executive capital,” he observed.

To a question, he said that he neither met his party president Pawan Kalyan in the recent times nor received any communication from him.

“I am neither distancing myself from the party nor getting close to it. I am just continuing as MLA of the JSP,” he said.